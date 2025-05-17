Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Raised by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8,650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,296.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,158.93 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,218.69.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

