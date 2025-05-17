Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.19 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,951 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.9%

AA opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

