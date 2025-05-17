Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

