Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 517598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

