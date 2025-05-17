Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading 14.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 2,232,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 687,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eden Research Company Profile

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 167,947 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,692.89). Also, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,327,241.29). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

