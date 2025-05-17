Vivek Raj Sells 100,000 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director Vivek Raj sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,788.64. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Raj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Vivek Raj sold 2,284 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $27,910.48.

On Friday, March 14th, Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

PRM stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. TenCore Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2,927.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 424,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

