Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,749,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

