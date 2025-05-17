7,435 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 963.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,266.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.15 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

