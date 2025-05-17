361,021 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 361,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,551,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $100,773,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,704 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

UEC opened at $5.29 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

