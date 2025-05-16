EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,255,000 after buying an additional 934,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,346,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $61.06 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

