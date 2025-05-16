Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 18.6%

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.