CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,962,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

