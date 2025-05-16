Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,880 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE SILA opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

