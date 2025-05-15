CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.730-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.8%
CYBR opened at $354.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.56. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
