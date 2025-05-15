Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Minto Apartment Q2 Earnings

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Minto Apartment from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Minto Apartment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
