Capital Power Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.50.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$53.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.60. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$302,631.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total transaction of C$105,900.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.