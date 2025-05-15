Capital Power Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on May 15th, 2025

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$53.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.60. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$302,631.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total transaction of C$105,900.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.