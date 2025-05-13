Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Suzuki Motor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.350 EPS.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of SZKMY opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

