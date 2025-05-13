Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of POWI opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This represents a 18.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,954 shares of company stock worth $1,328,862. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

