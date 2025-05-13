London Co. of Virginia Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Target were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

