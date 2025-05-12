Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $264,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $527.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $517.05 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.