First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after buying an additional 82,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $60,137,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,247,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 44,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

