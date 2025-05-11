3,494 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 296.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

