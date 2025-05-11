FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,304 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 2,540,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,681,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 6.3 %

ITUB opened at $6.61 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

