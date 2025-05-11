FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 269,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 664,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 600.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 55,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

