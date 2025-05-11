FORA Capital LLC Sells 8,871 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arcellx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,515.72. The trade was a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,455 shares of company stock worth $3,407,903. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

