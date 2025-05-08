XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. XPEL updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $984.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

