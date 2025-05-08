Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,300,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,672,720,000 after buying an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 26,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 709.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 28,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.52.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $362.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $360.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

