Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $8,225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,083.09 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,227.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,296.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.