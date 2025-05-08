Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Webster Financial worth $42,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,007,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,130,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,244. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.