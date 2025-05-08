Clearline Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,421 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.05% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of MX stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MX

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.