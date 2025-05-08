Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 0.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,712,000 after buying an additional 74,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,975,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.58. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

