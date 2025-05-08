Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 7.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $118,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 301,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

