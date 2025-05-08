Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerson Electric stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

