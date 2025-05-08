Citizens Business Bank Purchases 885 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

