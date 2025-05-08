Krystal Biotech Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day moving average of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.79. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $133.22 and a 12 month high of $219.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

