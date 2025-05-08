Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $124.23. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

