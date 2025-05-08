7,866 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $4,101,755.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,061 shares in the company, valued at $184,134,660.45. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

DASH opened at $177.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.71 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

