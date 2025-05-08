Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $2.49 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Trading Up 3.0 %

ASML stock opened at $700.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $679.07 and a 200-day moving average of $701.98. The company has a market cap of $275.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.