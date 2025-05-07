Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,671.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after buying an additional 113,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

