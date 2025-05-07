Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 13,861 iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,982,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,454,000 after buying an additional 804,213 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,271,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.