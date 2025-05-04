Utah Retirement Systems Has $253,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.14.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $152.66 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

