Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $664.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

