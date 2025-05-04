ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ADT were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in ADT by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADT by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ADT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,766 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,319 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. ADT’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

