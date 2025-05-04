Comerica Bank Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,928,000 after purchasing an additional 101,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on Consolidated Edison and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

