Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,743 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $90.24 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

