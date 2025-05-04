Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ADTRAN stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $630.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

