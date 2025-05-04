Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,412 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $260.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average of $266.46. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.