Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -364.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:HR opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

