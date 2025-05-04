Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.
Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -364.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE:HR opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buy the Dip: Top Tech Stocks Analysts Say Are Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.