Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 1,362,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.7 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
