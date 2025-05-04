Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 1,362,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LRCDF

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.