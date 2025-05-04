Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

